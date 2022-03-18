See All Physicians Assistants in Greenville, SC
Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC. 

Leslie Rumbaut works at Bon Secours Endocrinology in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Endocrinology
    2 Innovation Dr Ste 300B, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 400-3680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Health System - St. Francis - Eastside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leslie Rumbaut?

    Mar 18, 2022
    Always feel well informed of my health after an appointment. She is through and is always up to date on your information.
    — Mar 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leslie Rumbaut to family and friends

    Leslie Rumbaut's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leslie Rumbaut

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C.

    About Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336545227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Rumbaut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Rumbaut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Rumbaut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Rumbaut works at Bon Secours Endocrinology in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Leslie Rumbaut’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Leslie Rumbaut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Rumbaut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Rumbaut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Rumbaut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.