Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Leslie Rumbaut, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC.
Leslie Rumbaut works at
Bon Secours Endocrinology2 Innovation Dr Ste 300B, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 400-3680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Bon Secours St. Francis Health System - St. Francis - Eastside
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always feel well informed of my health after an appointment. She is through and is always up to date on your information.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336545227
Leslie Rumbaut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Rumbaut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Rumbaut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Leslie Rumbaut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Rumbaut.
