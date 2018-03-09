Dr. Robison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Robison, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Robison, PHD is a Psychologist in Pullman, WA.
Locations
Palouse Medical Ps825 SE Bishop Blvd Ste 200, Pullman, WA 99163 Directions (509) 332-2517
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robison really gets it, her compassion and flexibility are exemplary, and she helped me find real world results to my seemingly overwhelming problems.
About Dr. Leslie Robison, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861584328
Dr. Robison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
