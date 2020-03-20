See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Leslie Rach, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (14)
Leslie Rach, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Leslie Rach works at DESERT BLOOM FAMILY PRACTICE in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Desert Bloom Family Medicine
    10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 385-7900

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Leslie Rach, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1629384284
    Leslie Rach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Rach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Rach works at DESERT BLOOM FAMILY PRACTICE in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Leslie Rach’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Leslie Rach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Rach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Rach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Rach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

