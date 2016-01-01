See All Nurse Midwives in Overland Park, KS
Leslie Porch, CNM

Midwifery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Leslie Porch, CNM is a Midwife in Overland Park, KS. 

Leslie Porch works at Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Menorah in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Menorah
    5701 W 119th St Ste 305, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 610-8268
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leslie Porch, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902039837
