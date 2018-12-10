Dr. Oconnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Oconnell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Oconnell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corte Madera, CA.
Dr. Oconnell works at
Locations
Daryn Sperling, MD21 Tamal Vista Blvd Ste 130, Corte Madera, CA 94925 Directions (415) 269-4481
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Doctor. She's easy to talk to, and she works around your schedule. She shows helping you is very important.
About Dr. Leslie Oconnell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558453589
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oconnell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oconnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oconnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oconnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oconnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oconnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.