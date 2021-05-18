Leslie Clayton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Clayton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Clayton, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN.
Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic - Golden Valley8301 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Leslie is a caring, compassion PA. The level of trust I have with her has had me following her whenever her career path changes.
About Leslie Clayton, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Leslie Clayton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leslie Clayton using Healthline FindCare.
Leslie Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Leslie Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Clayton.
