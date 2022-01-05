Overview

Leslie McLamb, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Leslie McLamb works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.