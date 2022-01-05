Leslie McLamb, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie McLamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie McLamb, FNP
Overview
Leslie McLamb, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Leslie McLamb works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Health Specialists- Endocrinology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie McLamb?
Leslie McLamb has been very professional and very caring during my visits with her. She seems very knowledgeable and I have confidence in her treatment.
About Leslie McLamb, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1528554532
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
- Chamberlain College Of Nursing, Msn
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie McLamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie McLamb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie McLamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie McLamb works at
2 patients have reviewed Leslie McLamb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie McLamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie McLamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie McLamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.