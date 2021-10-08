Leslie Maynard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Maynard, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Maynard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Leslie Maynard works at
Locations
-
1
Access Wellness Group2401 Regency Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 309-0309Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pm
-
2
Ridge Behavioral Health System3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 268-6410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Maynard?
Leslie Maynard is amazing, She single handedly gave me a new lease on life. Leslie takes her time to listen and answer any questions or concerns you have with a diagnosis, medication and treatment. She educates you, so when you leave you will have the knowledge and understanding on your situation and be able to explain anything. If you require anything more Leslie will refer you to a place or someone that will be able to help with exact,specific needs. Also anytime you have a new question,idea or if something isn't working properly wether that be medication or something unexpected happens, Leslie will be there with you step by step to give you the tools necessary for you to receive the best care and to help improve your quality of life. 10/10 would absolutely recommend her to my friends and family.
About Leslie Maynard, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265877880
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Maynard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Maynard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Maynard works at
8 patients have reviewed Leslie Maynard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Maynard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Maynard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Maynard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.