Leslie Lee, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Leslie Lee, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Leslie Lee works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Dermatology
    1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2020
    I have read some of the negative reviews. This is NOT the Annie Lee I go to. This Annie Lee is a great medical person who functions well alongside of Doctors. She is on top of her work and listens well.
    Warren Gene Campbell — Jun 06, 2020
    About Leslie Lee, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285623058
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Lee, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Lee works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Leslie Lee’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Leslie Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

