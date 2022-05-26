See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Summerville, SC
Leslie Lane, CPNP

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leslie Lane, CPNP is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Summerville, SC. 

Leslie Lane works at MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2022
    Mrs. Lane was so sweet and really took the time to listen to my child's issues and my concerns. It is so refreshing to have someone really let you feel heard. She has been an amazing part of my child's medical team. I would 100% recommend her to anyone! We love Mrs. Lane.
    Parent — May 26, 2022
    About Leslie Lane, CPNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477742658
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Lane, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Lane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Lane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

