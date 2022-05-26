Leslie Lane, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Lane, CPNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Lane, CPNP is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Summerville, SC.
Leslie Lane works at
Locations
1
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions
2
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
3
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Lane was so sweet and really took the time to listen to my child's issues and my concerns. It is so refreshing to have someone really let you feel heard. She has been an amazing part of my child's medical team. I would 100% recommend her to anyone! We love Mrs. Lane.
About Leslie Lane, CPNP
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1477742658
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
