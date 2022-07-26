See All Nurse Practitioners in Overland Park, KS
Leslie King, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leslie King, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Leslie King works at Midwest Breast Care - Nall Ave Suite 210 in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Menorah
    12140 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 906-9364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Leslie King, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700203130
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
