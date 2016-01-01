See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Leslie Jones, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Leslie Jones, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leslie Jones, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Leslie Jones works at Alhambra Internal Medicine in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Meuy Johnson, CRNP
Meuy Johnson, CRNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Ward, CRNP
Mary Ward, CRNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Health
    1201 Alhambra Blvd Ste 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5090
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leslie Jones?

    Photo: Leslie Jones, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Leslie Jones, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leslie Jones to family and friends

    Leslie Jones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leslie Jones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leslie Jones, RN.

    About Leslie Jones, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295005015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Jones works at Alhambra Internal Medicine in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Leslie Jones’s profile.

    Leslie Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leslie Jones, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.