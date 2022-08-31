Leslie Holtke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Holtke, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Holtke, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH.
Leslie Holtke works at
Locations
Centerville Family Medicine2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 530, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Leslie was very nice and professional. She gave me good information and listened to my symptoms.
About Leslie Holtke, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316005770
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Holtke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leslie Holtke using Healthline FindCare.
Leslie Holtke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Leslie Holtke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Holtke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Holtke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Holtke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.