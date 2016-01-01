Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Higgins, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Higgins, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Higgins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Higgins Psychological Services4500 Clearview Pkwy Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-1442Monday8:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 7:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
About Dr. Leslie Higgins, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740258433
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.