Leslie Gregory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Gregory, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Gregory, PA is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Leslie Gregory works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sellwood Medical Clinic8332 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202 Directions (503) 595-9300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Gregory?
Too often it seems doctors have one foot out the door during the regular preventative visits; Leslie Gregory was present, engaged, and practical during my appointment and I left the visit feeling empowered and like I had someone on my side to tackle my health concerns. I didn’t feel shamed or judged or that it was a waste of my time, and when I left I didn’t feel like I forgot to talk about anything, she was proactive in covering all of the bases. Looking forward to building a relationship with this provider!
About Leslie Gregory, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689632457
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Gregory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Gregory works at
25 patients have reviewed Leslie Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.