Dr. Leslie Gavin-Devitt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavin-Devitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Gavin-Devitt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Gavin-Devitt, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Gavin-Devitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Arthritis Institute1717 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavin-Devitt?
Dr. Gavin is thorough, compassionate and effective in her diagnosing and treatment. I have entrusted her with the care and guidance of our son for over five years. I highly recommend Dr. Gavin without any hesitation.
About Dr. Leslie Gavin-Devitt, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, French
- 1992814750
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavin-Devitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavin-Devitt accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavin-Devitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavin-Devitt works at
Dr. Gavin-Devitt speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavin-Devitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavin-Devitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavin-Devitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavin-Devitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.