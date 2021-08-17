Leslie Evans-Hedge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP
Overview
Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Leslie Evans-Hedge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 335-8257
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Evans-Hedge?
Leslie is a great compliment to Dr. Burns, she listens to you and takes her time to check you and is concerned about the patient. I trust her and have no problem talking to her and knowing that she is listening.
About Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1497200927
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Evans-Hedge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Evans-Hedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Evans-Hedge works at
Leslie Evans-Hedge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Evans-Hedge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Evans-Hedge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Evans-Hedge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.