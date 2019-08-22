Leslie Echols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Echols, NP
Leslie Echols, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Leslie Echols works at
Sunset Primary Care Clinic9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 426, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 688-8110Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
I had two appointments with Leslie in May and June of 2019. She told me it might be a long journey to get some answers to what is going on with my health and symptoms and she was right about that. I found her to be very patient, kind and VERY sincere. She really listened to me. I have been around a few of the others as in staff and I adore Casandra who has been with this practice for a while. She is so funny and makes you feel happy when you really are feeling ill. I feel Leslie is an asset to the practice. I hope she will stay so I can see her again after I find out my health issues.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174028617
