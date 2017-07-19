See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Leslie Cunningham, MA

Counseling
3 (4)
Overview

Leslie Cunningham, MA is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5775 NW 64th Ter Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 746-5352
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2017
    Leslie has been fantastic to work with personally and for my children. She has helped all of us better understand tough situations and dynamics and given us tools for handling ourselves during challenging times.
    Kansas City, MO — Jul 19, 2017
    About Leslie Cunningham, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821145566
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Leslie Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

