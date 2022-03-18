See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Leslie Cody, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (20)
Overview

Leslie Cody, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Leslie Cody works at Pacific Medical Group in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Medical Group
    6445 N Greeley Ave, Portland, OR 97217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 285-6607
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 18, 2022
    My appointment with Leslie was excellent! Although she is not my primary care physician, I was able to get an opening at the Canby clinic five minutes before hand, due to my close physical location. Ms. Cody was extremely professional, listened carefully to my concerns and stated symptoms, and did multiple tests prior to coming to a conclusion. Lastly, Ms. Cody was easy to talk to - she was personable, explained things in a very accessible manor, and asked me about my family.
    Karl — Mar 18, 2022
    About Leslie Cody, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114008935
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Cody, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Cody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Cody works at Pacific Medical Group in Portland, OR. View the full address on Leslie Cody’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Leslie Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Cody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

