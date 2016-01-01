Leslie Carroll, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Carroll, FNP-C
Overview
Leslie Carroll, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN.
Leslie Carroll works at
Locations
Semmes Murphey Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 200, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9490
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Leslie Carroll, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255994166
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Carroll accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Carroll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.