Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Leslie Anunciacion works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Downtown Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    N. Memorial Hlth. Clnc. Downtown Minneapolis
    651 Nicollet Mall Ste 277, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 21, 2022
    Happily answers questions thoroughly and in easy-to-understand (but not condescending) terms. Gives you options for treatment/next steps and lets you choose how you want to proceed, and is willing to let you know when she doesn't know the answer and give you a referral for a specialist if you need it. Top-notch for primary care.
    — Feb 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C
    About Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1124576590
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Anunciacion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Anunciacion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Anunciacion works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Downtown Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Leslie Anunciacion’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Leslie Anunciacion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Anunciacion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Anunciacion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Anunciacion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

