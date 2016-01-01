See All Physicians Assistants in Superior, WI
Leslie Anderson, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Leslie Anderson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Superior, WI. 

Leslie Anderson works at Champaign Dental Group in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Leslie Anderson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1578686622
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

