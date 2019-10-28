Dr. Leslie Anderson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Anderson, OD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Anderson, OD is an Optometrist in Mint Hill, NC.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson, Leslie M OD11235 Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227 Directions (980) 785-0062
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson has been my eye doctor for several years. He has always given exceptional service. My daughters and wife go there also and appreciate the excellent service he has given them. I recommend Dr Anderson.
About Dr. Leslie Anderson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1396968327
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.