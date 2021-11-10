Dr. Lesli Beckwith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckwith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesli Beckwith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lesli Beckwith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brentwood, TN.
Dr. Beckwith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blackburn Counseling & Consultation1616 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 346-2888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckwith?
Dr. Beckwith is extremely gifted in her field. She is encouraging and helpful, which is an immense blessing for patients who are depressed and lost in their journey. I would recommend her to anyone struggling with internal issues. I found her to be tremendously helpful and am grateful I found her when I needed help.
About Dr. Lesli Beckwith, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548329477
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckwith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckwith accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckwith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckwith works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckwith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckwith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckwith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckwith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.