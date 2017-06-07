See All Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Ties For Adoption

Dr. Stahl works at Lesley Stahl, Psy.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (424) 538-4494

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    3.5
    Jun 07, 2017
    I LOVE Dr. Stahl. She has been working with my 10 year old son who has ADHD and anxiety. She takes the time to explain things to me and answers any questions I may have in a professional, compassionate manner. She works really well with my son identifying triggers for his anxiety as well as how to cope with that. She is also working with him on trying to give him skills and ways to control his ADHD symptoms. I feel very comfortable talking to her and feel confident she is helping my son.
    Los Angeles, CA — Jun 07, 2017
    About Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D

    • Adolescent Psychology
    • English
    • 1699966937
    • UCLA Ties For Adoption
    • UCLA Med Ctr Npi
    • Southern Methodist University
    Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stahl works at Lesley Stahl, Psy.D. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stahl’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

