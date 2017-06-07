Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Ties For Adoption
Dr. Stahl works at
Locations
Mindful Health Solutions12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 538-4494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Stahl. She has been working with my 10 year old son who has ADHD and anxiety. She takes the time to explain things to me and answers any questions I may have in a professional, compassionate manner. She works really well with my son identifying triggers for his anxiety as well as how to cope with that. She is also working with him on trying to give him skills and ways to control his ADHD symptoms. I feel very comfortable talking to her and feel confident she is helping my son.
About Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ties For Adoption
- UCLA Med Ctr Npi
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.