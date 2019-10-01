See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Lesley Magnussen

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Lesley Magnussen is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Lesley Magnussen works at One Medical Group in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farragut Square
    1627 I St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 204-1088
  2. 2
    One Medical Group
    1501 M St NW Ste 450, Washington, DC 20005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 627-1901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2019
    Friendly, informative, and patient. Always listens to my problems and provides her opinion on the best route of care. Have been seeing her for years and hope to never switch physicians!
    — Oct 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lesley Magnussen
    About Lesley Magnussen

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538479225
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lesley Magnussen is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lesley Magnussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lesley Magnussen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lesley Magnussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lesley Magnussen works at One Medical Group in Washington, DC. View the full address on Lesley Magnussen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lesley Magnussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lesley Magnussen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lesley Magnussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lesley Magnussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

