Lesley Lantz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lesley Lantz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Lesley Lantz works at OB-GYN Associates of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ob-gyn Associates of So in Psc
    1919 State St Ste 340, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 252-4180
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lesley Lantz, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144295635
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lesley Lantz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lesley Lantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lesley Lantz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lesley Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lesley Lantz works at OB-GYN Associates of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Lesley Lantz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lesley Lantz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lesley Lantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lesley Lantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lesley Lantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

