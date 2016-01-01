Dr. Lesley Guerra, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Guerra, OD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Guerra, OD is an Optometrist in Lemoore, CA.
Dr. Guerra works at
Locations
Jeffrey Garcia O.D162 W D St, Lemoore, CA 93245 Directions (559) 345-6833
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Lesley Guerra, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra works at
