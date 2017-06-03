See All Counselors in Helotes, TX
Counseling
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lesley Casias, LPC is a Counselor in Helotes, TX. 

Lesley Casias works at Serendipity Resolutions & Counseling, PLLC in Helotes, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serendipity Resolutions & Counseling, PLLC
    Serendipity Resolutions & Counseling, PLLC
12030 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023
(210) 241-2591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sensory Processing Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2017
    Lesley has super wonderful with my daughter and helping her with coping skills and dealing with her large blended family. I don't know what I would do without her. My daughter will even ask to see her when something is really bothering her and doesn't know how to deal with it. She is available at the last minute when a crisis comes up as well as for check-ins. Many thanks to Lesley!!
    Austin, TX — Jun 03, 2017
    About Lesley Casias, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215258348
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Texas at San Antonio
