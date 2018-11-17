Lesley Arle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lesley Arle, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Lesley Arle, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Mid Valley Counseling Center Inc.2250 D St NE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 364-6093
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Lesley is a wonderful therapist! She is patient and kind, one of the most empathetic people I've ever met. If you're struggling with trauma or anxiety I highly recommend seeing her.
Lesley Arle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lesley Arle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Lesley Arle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lesley Arle.
