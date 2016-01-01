Leslee Bartell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leslee Bartell, APRN
Overview
Leslee Bartell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Topeka, KS.
Leslee Bartell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-5598Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslee Bartell?
About Leslee Bartell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669783684
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslee Bartell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslee Bartell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslee Bartell works at
6 patients have reviewed Leslee Bartell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslee Bartell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslee Bartell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslee Bartell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.