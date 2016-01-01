Lesa Bergman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lesa Bergman, LPC
Overview
Lesa Bergman, LPC is a Counselor in Lake Saint Louis, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 206 Centre On The Lk, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 699-2165
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lesa Bergman?
About Lesa Bergman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003981713
Frequently Asked Questions
Lesa Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lesa Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lesa Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lesa Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lesa Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lesa Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.