Leone Legan, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leone Legan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Peoria, IL. 

Leone Legan works at Proctor Community Hospital in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Proctor Community Hospital
    5409 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 691-0420
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2017
    I'm only leaving a review because I read the other review and felt it was my duty to counteract the negativity. I was a patient of "Legan" (I always called her by her last name :)) for over 6 years and she was PHENOMENAL. I am married and thriving today because of all her help dealing with past issues. I have since recommended her to several friends and co-workers. She is real, she is blunt, she is there to help you meet your goals but you also have to do the "work" and be honest. Period.
    Kasey in Peoria, IL — Aug 19, 2017
    Photo: Leone Legan, PSY
    About Leone Legan, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710954953
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leone Legan, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leone Legan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leone Legan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leone Legan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leone Legan works at Proctor Community Hospital in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Leone Legan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Leone Legan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leone Legan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leone Legan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leone Legan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
