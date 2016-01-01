Leonardo Torrente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leonardo Torrente, PA-C
Overview
Leonardo Torrente, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Leonardo Torrente works at
Locations
-
1
Sunforest Orthopedics Inc.4405 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 101, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-0146
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leonardo Torrente?
About Leonardo Torrente, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881156628
Frequently Asked Questions
Leonardo Torrente works at
Leonardo Torrente has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leonardo Torrente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leonardo Torrente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leonardo Torrente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.