Dr. Leonard Weston, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Weston, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Locations
Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp.42525 Rancho Mirage Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 880-2002
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weston has helped me so much in dealing with my medical issues and subsequent depression due to those facts and coming to grips with a life altering diagnosis.
About Dr. Leonard Weston, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Weston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weston.
