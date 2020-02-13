See All Clinical Psychologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Littleton, CO. 

Dr. Tamura works at Leonard J. Tamura Ph.d. LLC in Littleton, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard J. Tamura Ph.d. LLC
    8341 Sangre de Cristo Rd Ste 104, Littleton, CO 80127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 980-9712
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tamura?

    Feb 13, 2020
    He is a someone who has been willing to go the extra mile for me, writing letters where needed and going to bat for me with a micromanaging insurance company. He has taught me that it matters how I say things. He has helped me challenge old and ineffective ways of thinking and beliefs. Through him, I have learned what kindness is. He has been consistent and dependable and patient. I HIGHLY recommend him.
    Kate in Lakewood, CO — Feb 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tamura to family and friends

    Dr. Tamura's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tamura

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD.

    About Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982771333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamura works at Leonard J. Tamura Ph.d. LLC in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Tamura’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.