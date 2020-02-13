Dr. Tamura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Littleton, CO.
Locations
Leonard J. Tamura Ph.d. LLC8341 Sangre de Cristo Rd Ste 104, Littleton, CO 80127 Directions (303) 980-9712
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a someone who has been willing to go the extra mile for me, writing letters where needed and going to bat for me with a micromanaging insurance company. He has taught me that it matters how I say things. He has helped me challenge old and ineffective ways of thinking and beliefs. Through him, I have learned what kindness is. He has been consistent and dependable and patient. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Leonard Tamura, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982771333
