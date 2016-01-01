Dr. Leonard Marino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Marino, DC
Overview
Dr. Leonard Marino, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
-
1
Leonard N. Marino Dc PC1292 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-9000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
About Dr. Leonard Marino, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1952402455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino speaks Spanish.
Dr. Marino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.