Dr. Leonard Little, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Leonard Little, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Little, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Leawood, KS.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
Dr. Michael Little's Office5401 College Blvd Ste 205, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 339-6838
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is highly recommended by myself. I have seen Dr. Little off and on as needed around 13 years. I've had life changing results with one on one sessions as well as couple therapy. He listens, he takes his time, and has given me the tools needed to reach my goals. His sincere, honest advice has continuously helped me be a better version of me. I Call him as needed to coach me through the worst times. If 1 /2 yrs goes by without a visit & I need to be seen he picks right up where I left off!??
About Dr. Leonard Little, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063495992
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Little can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.