Dr. Leonard Little, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonard Little, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Leawood, KS. 

Dr. Little works at Dr. Michael Little's Office in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michael Little's Office
    5401 College Blvd Ste 205, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 339-6838
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2019
    He is highly recommended by myself. I have seen Dr. Little off and on as needed around 13 years. I've had life changing results with one on one sessions as well as couple therapy. He listens, he takes his time, and has given me the tools needed to reach my goals. His sincere, honest advice has continuously helped me be a better version of me. I Call him as needed to coach me through the worst times. If 1 /2 yrs goes by without a visit & I need to be seen he picks right up where I left off!??
    Lees Summit, MO — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. Leonard Little, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063495992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Little, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at Dr. Michael Little's Office in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

