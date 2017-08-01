Leonard Kajs, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leonard Kajs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leonard Kajs, LCSW
Overview
Leonard Kajs, LCSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Antonio, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1978 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 979-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice and listened to everything that I said. He remembered most of what happened in the previous sessions without really referring to his notes. He kept my kids happy and helped me and my husband sort through our messy divorce while keeping my kids from as much pain as possible. Overall, I would recommend him over and over again.
About Leonard Kajs, LCSW
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1477642593
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Leonard Kajs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
