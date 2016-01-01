See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Leonard Amodio III, PT

Orthopedics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Leonard Amodio III, PT is an Orthopedic Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Leonard Amodio III works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-5222
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-5222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Leonard Amodio III, PT

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114412673
