Leonard Amodio III, PT
Overview
Leonard Amodio III, PT is an Orthopedic Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Locations
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5222Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Augusta University Medical Center1220 W Wheeler Pkwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 721-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Leonard Amodio III, PT
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1114412673
Frequently Asked Questions
Leonard Amodio III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
