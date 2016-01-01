Leona Kashersky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leona Kashersky, PSY
Overview
Leona Kashersky, PSY is a Psychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Leona Kashersky works at
Locations
Healing Pathways Psychological Services Inc.2710 X St, Sacramento, CA 95818 Directions (916) 595-7233
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Leona Kashersky, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1144230095
Frequently Asked Questions
Leona Kashersky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leona Kashersky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Leona Kashersky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leona Kashersky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leona Kashersky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leona Kashersky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.