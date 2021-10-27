Lenore Stine, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lenore Stine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lenore Stine, LPC
Offers telehealth
Lenore Stine, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA.
Lenore Stine works at
Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC51 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (610) 360-7526Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday11:00am - 7:00pmSunday11:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She really helped me deal with my anxiety and gave me ways to not let it control my life.
- Counseling
- English
- Wilkes University
Lenore Stine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lenore Stine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lenore Stine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Lenore Stine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lenore Stine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lenore Stine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lenore Stine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.