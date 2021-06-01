Dr. Schwankovsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenore Schwankovsky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lenore Schwankovsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Dr. Schwankovsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark A Welch DO Inc.10737 Laurel St Ste 230, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 319-5091
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwankovsky?
EXCELLENT! She is a very knowledgeable, well-trained therapist who keeps up on the latest clinical research findings. Although all therapists have to adjust to their clients, I have found that Dr. S is particularly adept at adjusting her approach and manner to widely different clients and their needs (e.g., my wife and I). In general, I am very critical of therapists--since I am one myself--but I have found Dr. S to be truly exemplary!
About Dr. Lenore Schwankovsky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134255987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwankovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwankovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwankovsky works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwankovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwankovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwankovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwankovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.