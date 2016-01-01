Lendell Stephenson, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lendell Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lendell Stephenson, PT
Overview
Lendell Stephenson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Dayton, NV.
Lendell Stephenson works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Valley Dental Care5 Pine Cone Rd, Dayton, NV 89403 Directions (775) 301-1001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lendell Stephenson?
About Lendell Stephenson, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1831140805
Frequently Asked Questions
Lendell Stephenson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lendell Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lendell Stephenson works at
Lendell Stephenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lendell Stephenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lendell Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lendell Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.