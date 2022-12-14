See All Family Doctors in Spanaway, WA
Lemuel Gitari, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lemuel Gitari, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanaway, WA. 

Lemuel Gitari works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway in Spanaway, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway
    144 169th St S, Spanaway, WA 98387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Lemuel Gitari, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649841636
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

