Lemetrice McClendon

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (33)
Overview

Lemetrice McClendon is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Lemetrice McClendon works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9470
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2022
    Liked nurse practitioner very much
    — Jun 11, 2022
    About Lemetrice McClendon

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1093223638
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lemetrice McClendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lemetrice McClendon works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Lemetrice McClendon’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Lemetrice McClendon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lemetrice McClendon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lemetrice McClendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lemetrice McClendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

