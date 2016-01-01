Lelyne Joyner, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lelyne Joyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lelyne Joyner, LMFT
Overview
Lelyne Joyner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Avon, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 611 S Dan Jones Rd, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 272-6208
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lelyne Joyner, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1124250121
Education & Certifications
- Johnson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lelyne Joyner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lelyne Joyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lelyne Joyner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lelyne Joyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lelyne Joyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lelyne Joyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.