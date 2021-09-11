Lelia McKay, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lelia McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lelia McKay, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lelia McKay, LPC is a Counselor in Florence, SC. They specialize in Counseling, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Lelia McKay works at
Locations
-
1
The SonShine Exchange Counseling Center1611 Hazel Dr, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 992-1009
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lelia McKay?
Ms.Denise McKay is the best when it comes to counseling.She actually takes the time to hear what I have to say and when I have a serious issue and need her she is there for me and seems to have the best answer to what or why I'm having the issue and what to do to prevent it.I couldn't ask for anyone better.
About Lelia McKay, LPC
- Counseling
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1467989665
Education & Certifications
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Lelia McKay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lelia McKay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lelia McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lelia McKay works at
23 patients have reviewed Lelia McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lelia McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lelia McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lelia McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.