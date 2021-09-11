See All Counselors in Florence, SC
Lelia McKay, LPC

Counseling
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lelia McKay, LPC is a Counselor in Florence, SC. They specialize in Counseling, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Lelia McKay works at The SonShine Exchange Counseling Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The SonShine Exchange Counseling Center
    1611 Hazel Dr, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 992-1009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anger Management Worksheet Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Ms.Denise McKay is the best when it comes to counseling.She actually takes the time to hear what I have to say and when I have a serious issue and need her she is there for me and seems to have the best answer to what or why I'm having the issue and what to do to prevent it.I couldn't ask for anyone better.
    Martin — Sep 11, 2021
    About Lelia McKay, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467989665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lelia McKay, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lelia McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lelia McKay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lelia McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lelia McKay works at The SonShine Exchange Counseling Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Lelia McKay’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Lelia McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lelia McKay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lelia McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lelia McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

