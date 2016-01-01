See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD

Sleep Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan (Psychiatry Program)

Dr. Cuddihy works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700173978
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan (Psychiatry Program)
    Internship
    • Brown University (GME)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuddihy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuddihy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuddihy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuddihy works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cuddihy’s profile.

    Dr. Cuddihy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuddihy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuddihy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuddihy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

