Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan (Psychiatry Program)
Dr. Cuddihy works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leisha Cuddihy, PHD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1700173978
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan (Psychiatry Program)
- Brown University (GME)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuddihy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuddihy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cuddihy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cuddihy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuddihy works at
Dr. Cuddihy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuddihy.
